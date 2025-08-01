Sirens sound in Israel after Yemen 'projectile' launch: Army

Sirens sounded in several Israeli cities, including Jerusalem, on Friday as the military said it had identified a projectile launched from Yemen, and AFP journalists reported hearing booms over Jerusalem.
"Sirens sounded in several areas in Israel following a projectile that was launched from Yemen," the military said, moments after saying air defence systems were "operating to intercept the threat."
