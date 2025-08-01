Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

US envoy Witkoff says Gaza visit to help craft aid plan


AFP / 01 August 2025 16:59

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff meet with members of the GHF and Israeli army soldiers in Gaza on Aug.1, 2025. (Credit: Mike Huckabee's X account)

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said Friday that his visit to U.S.-backed aid stations in Gaza would help Washington draw up a plan to deliver more aid to the Palestinian territory.

"Today, we spent over five hours inside Gaza," Witkoff said in a post on X, accompanied by a photo of himself wearing a protective vest and meeting staff at a distribution center.

He added that the purpose of the visit was to "help craft a plan to deliver food and medical aid to the people of Gaza."

