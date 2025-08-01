Tripoli conference dedicated to corporate ecological transition

The city of Tripoli, in northern Lebanon, hosted the Green Forward 2025 conference this week, dedicated to the ecological transition of Lebanese businesses, organizers said.

The event, which was held on Wednesday at the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Tripoli (CCIAT), brought together more than 150 participants and stakeholders, "including business support organizations [BSOs], SMEs, policymakers and experts from Lebanon, the European Union and the Global South."

Organized by the Business Incubation Association in Tripoli (BIAT), in partnership with the NGO SPARK and funded by the European Union, the conference is part of the Green Forward program, which "aims to encourage the development of a sustainable and circular economy in Lebanon and North Africa." Seven countries are targeted: Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine and Tunisia.

Green Forward is the first component of a larger project, Green and Circular Economy in the Southern Neighborhood, launched under the European Neighborhood Policy and supported by a budget of 4 million euros over two years (2024-2026).

"In Lebanon and the southern Mediterranean region, the program's goal is to strengthen the capacities of business support organizations [BSOs] so that they become ecosystem facilitators, bridging the gap between policies and their implementation on the ground," a statement said.