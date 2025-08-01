Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

LEBANON

Large fire breaks out inside 'Hotel Pearl' in southern suburbs of Beirut


L'Orient Today / By L'Orient Today staff, 01 August 2025 16:31

Large fire breaks out inside 'Hotel Pearl' in southern suburbs of Beirut

Fire breaks out inside "Hotel Pearl" in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Aug. 1, 2025. (Credit: Local media outlets)

BEIRUT — A large fire broke out on Friday inside "Hotel Pearl" in the Mouawad area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky, according to local media outlets.

As a result, fire crews were dispatched to the area to extinguish the blaze. The reason behind the fire remains unclear at this point.

Contacted by L'Orient Today, the Civil Defense was not immediately available to comment.

BEIRUT — A large fire broke out on Friday inside "Hotel Pearl" in the Mouawad area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky, according to local media outlets.

As a result, fire crews were dispatched to the area to extinguish the blaze. The reason behind the fire remains unclear at this point.

Contacted by L'Orient Today, the Civil Defense was not immediately available to comment.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read