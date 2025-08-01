Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

PALESTINE-ISRAEL

After Paris, can growing recognition of Palestine shift Israel’s stance?

Without sanctions, these announcements will have little impact on the ground in Gaza and the West Bank, but they are shifting the parameters of future peace negotiations.

L'OLJ / By Amélie ZACCOUR, 01 August 2025 16:16

Lire cet article en Français
After Paris, can growing recognition of Palestine shift Israel’s stance?

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, co-chairs of a conference on the two-state solution, on July 28, 2025, at the U.N. (Credit: AFP)

A few days after French President Emmanuel Macron announced on July 24 that France would recognize a Palestinian state, the United Kingdom, Canada and Portugal signaled they may follow suit.British and Canadian Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Mark Carney said their countries could make the move during the United Nations General Assembly in September.Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro will consult with the president and Parliament regarding recognition, according to a statement from his office.The announcements came on the sidelines of a conference on implementing the two-state solution, held by France and Saudi Arabia at the U.N. headquarters in New York on July 28 and 29.They unfold amid mounting pressure on Israel, as images of famine-stricken children in Gaza and Palestinians being shot while trying to access food aid have...
A few days after French President Emmanuel Macron announced on July 24 that France would recognize a Palestinian state, the United Kingdom, Canada and Portugal signaled they may follow suit.British and Canadian Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Mark Carney said their countries could make the move during the United Nations General Assembly in September.Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro will consult with the president and Parliament regarding recognition, according to a statement from his office.The announcements came on the sidelines of a conference on implementing the two-state solution, held by France and Saudi Arabia at the U.N. headquarters in New York on July 28 and 29.They unfold amid mounting pressure on Israel, as images of famine-stricken children in Gaza and Palestinians being shot while trying to access food aid have...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top