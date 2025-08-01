Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

US special envoy visits Gaza food site, ambassador says


AFP / By AFP, 01 August 2025 14:41

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee talks to reporters during his visit to the fifth-century Church of St George in the Palestinian Christian village of Taybeh, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on July 19, 2025. (Credit: AFP.)

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff on Friday visited an aid distribution site in Gaza run by the American privately-owned Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Witkoff appeared in a number of photos taken in Gaza and shared by the US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on X, as the pair toured a GHF distribution point. "This morning I joined (...) Steve Witkoff for a visit to Gaza to learn the truth about [GHF] aid sites," the diplomat tweeted. 

The special envoy arrived in Israel on Thursday as part of a renewed U.S. effort to mediate a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas after negotiations broke down last week, and to discuss the situation in Gaza, a U.S. official told AFP. 

