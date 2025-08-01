Israel evacuates diplomatic staff in the UAE, Israeli media say

Israel is evacuating most of its diplomatic mission staff in the United Arab Emirates, Israeli media reported late on Thursday, after Israel's National Security Council sharpened its travel warning for Israelis staying in the Gulf country.

The UAE's Israeli and Jewish community has grown more visible since 2020, when the UAE became the most prominent Arab state in 30 years to establish formal ties with Israel under a U.S.-brokered agreement dubbed the Abraham Accords.

"We are emphasizing this travel warning given our understanding that terrorist organizations [the Iranians, Hamas, Hezbollah and Global Jihad] are increasing their efforts to harm Israel", the NSC said in a statement.

The NSC warned of possible attempts to target Israeli and Jewish individuals in the UAE, especially around Jewish holidays and Shabbat.

The Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There was no immediate comment from the UAE's foreign ministry.

Israel is concerned about retaliatory attacks following its recent military operation against Iran and as it faces mounting international pressure over the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

In March, the UAE sentenced three people to death for the murder of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi who was killed in November in the Gulf country. Such crimes are rare in the UAE, which is largely viewed as one of the safest places in the Middle East.