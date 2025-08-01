Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Canadian prime minister says he is 'disappointed' by new US tariffs


By AFP, 01 August 2025 11:38

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at a press conference on the recognition of Palestinian statehood, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, July 30, 2025. Illustration photo,(Credit: Patrick Doyle/Reuters.)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday that Ottawa was "disappointed" by Washington's decision to increase tariffs to 35 percent on Canadian products not covered by a pre-existing trade agreement.

In order to protect sectors such as lumber, steel, aluminum and automotive, which are not included in the trilateral free trade agreement with Mexico and the United States, "the Canadian government will act to protect Canadian jobs, invest in our industrial competitiveness, buy Canadian and diversify our export markets," he explained in a statement published on X.

