Canadian prime minister says he is 'disappointed' by new US tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday that Ottawa was "disappointed" by Washington's decision to increase tariffs to 35 percent on Canadian products not covered by a pre-existing trade agreement.

In order to protect sectors such as lumber, steel, aluminum and automotive, which are not included in the trilateral free trade agreement with Mexico and the United States, "the Canadian government will act to protect Canadian jobs, invest in our industrial competitiveness, buy Canadian and diversify our export markets," he explained in a statement published on X.