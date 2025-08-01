Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FRANCE

France freezes evacuations of Gazans during investigation into student accused of antisemitic remarks


By AFP, 01 August 2025 11:07

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nicosia, Cyprus, on July 31, 2025. (Credit: Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters.)

France will no longer accept evacuated Gazans into its territory until the conclusions of an investigation into the failures that allowed a student accused of antisemitic remarks to enter the country, the French foreign minister said Friday.

"No such operation, no evacuation of any kind will take place as long as we have not drawn the consequences of this investigation," Jean-Noel Barrot said on Franceinfo.

France will no longer accept evacuated Gazans into its territory until the conclusions of an investigation into the failures that allowed a student accused of antisemitic remarks to enter the country, the French foreign minister said Friday.

"No such operation, no evacuation of any kind will take place as long as we have not drawn the consequences of this investigation," Jean-Noel Barrot said on Franceinfo.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read