France freezes evacuations of Gazans during investigation into student accused of antisemitic remarks

France will no longer accept evacuated Gazans into its territory until the conclusions of an investigation into the failures that allowed a student accused of antisemitic remarks to enter the country, the French foreign minister said Friday.
"No such operation, no evacuation of any kind will take place as long as we have not drawn the consequences of this investigation," Jean-Noel Barrot said on Franceinfo.
