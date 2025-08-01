Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

IRAN

Tehran calls Western accusations of 'assassination' attempts abroad 'baseless'


By AFP, 01 August 2025 10:49

Members of the Revolutionary Guards during a military parade in Tehran, September 22, 2007. (Credit: Morteza Nikoubazl/Reuters.)

Iran has rejected accusations of attempted "assassinations and kidnappings" abroad made by the United States and more than a dozen Western allies, calling them "baseless."

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai added that these accusations were "an attempt to divert public attention from the most urgent issue at the moment, namely the genocide in occupied Palestine," he said, referring to the war in the Gaza Strip.

Iran has rejected accusations of attempted "assassinations and kidnappings" abroad made by the United States and more than a dozen Western allies, calling them "baseless."

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai added that these accusations were "an attempt to divert public attention from the most urgent issue at the moment, namely the genocide in occupied Palestine," he said, referring to the war in the Gaza Strip.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read