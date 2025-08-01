Tehran calls Western accusations of 'assassination' attempts abroad 'baseless'

Iran has rejected accusations of attempted "assassinations and kidnappings" abroad made by the United States and more than a dozen Western allies, calling them "baseless."
In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai added that these accusations were "an attempt to divert public attention from the most urgent issue at the moment, namely the genocide in occupied Palestine," he said, referring to the war in the Gaza Strip.
