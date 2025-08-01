Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Airdropping aid, a false solution for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Essential supplies are being parachuted in by several countries, in collaboration with Israel, in dangerous and largely ineffective operations in the face of famine in the enclave.

L'OLJ / By Clara HAGE, 01 August 2025 10:22

Lire cet article en Français
Airdropping aid, a false solution for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Aid parcels, dropped from a plane, descend over Gaza as seen from central Gaza Strip, July 31, 2025. (Credit: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

Humiliating. The word comes up almost systematically in the mouths of the Gazans interviewed and in the reports of humanitarian organizations present in the Palestinian enclave. After the chaotic distributions by the much-criticized Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), scenes of horror continue for Gazan civilians who now wait to be delivered from hunger by the sky. Facing growing outrage from the international community, the Israeli state agreed last Sunday to allow aid drops over the enclave, also announcing a pause in fighting to deliver shipments to some parts of the Palestinian territory. While trucks loaded with food and essential goods have resumed deliveries at a trickle, after five months of blockade imposed by the Israeli government, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan have started airdropping aid into Gaza,...
