Witkoff arrives in Gaza, set to visit a GHF aid distribution center | LIVE

At least seven aid seekers were killed by Israeli gunfire near a food distribution point south of Khan Younis, Al Jazeera Arabic reported, citing sources at Nasser Hospital.
Suspension of Gaza evacuations to France amid investigation into student accused of antisemitism
France will suspend the evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza to its territory until the conclusion of an investigation into how a student accused of antisemitic remarks was allowed to enter, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced, according to AFP.
“No such operation, no evacuation of any kind, will take place until we have drawn the conclusions of this investigation,” Barrot said on Franceinfo.
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived at the Morag corridor in the Gaza Strip, according to Haaretz. He is expected to later visit a GHF aid distribution center near Khan Younis.
Two of the men killed in Thursday evening’s series of Israeli airstrikes in South Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley were Hezbollah fighters, the group confirmed. The first, Hassan Ghamlouch, will be buried in Jbaa, the second, Ali Hammoud, will be laid to rest in Kfar Melki.
According to our correspondent in the Bekaa, a third person, Hassan Horchi from Sohmor in West Beqaa, was also killed in the strikes. It was not immediately clear whether he was affiliated with Hezbollah.
Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza
The military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a video of a hostage, identified by his family as 21‑year‑old Israeli-German Rom Braslavski, taken on Oct. 7, 2023. In a six-minute clip, he speaks in Hebrew and urges the Israeli government to secure his release. The group noted they had lost contact with him over a week ago, implying the footage is older.
Trump voices displeasure over plans to recognize Palestinian state
Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction and disagreement with the leaders of France, the UK, and Canada regarding plans to recognize a Palestinian state. His spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, argued such recognition rewards Hamas at a time when it remains the primary obstacle to a cease-fire and hostage release.
Germany calls Gaza’s humanitarian crisis “beyond imagination”
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul urged Israel to allow a “fundamental improvement” in Gaza, calling the humanitarian situation “totally intolerable.” He described people—including children — dying of hunger, calling for immediate change.
US envoy Witkoff to visit Gaza aid sites
Today, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit the Gaza Strip to inspect aid distribution centers and meet residents — a rare foreign diplomatic trip. He previously visited Gaza in January amid a ceasefire, before the Israeli offensive resumed on March 18. According to the White House, Witkoff and U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee will evaluate distribution methods and propose expanded food delivery plans.
Israeli airstrikes kill two in South Lebanon’s Jezzine
On Thursday evening, the Israeli army carried out eight air raids on hills around Mahmoudieh, Jormok, and Aishieh in Jezzine district. Sources reported at least two fatalities, believed to be Hezbollah members.
Slovenia bans arms trade with Israel
Slovenia announced it will ban all arms import, export, and transit to and from Israel, citing failures by the EU to take meaningful measures amid Gaza’s crisis. Ljubljana described the move as its duty to act responsibly, recognizing Palestine in June 2024.
Welcome to our live coverage of Middle East events
From Gaza, where Israeli strikes continue across the enclave, hitting aid seekers, from Lebanon, where targeted attacks are ongoing, as well as developments in Iran and Syria.
Catch up on what you missed yesterday and what to look out for today by reading our 👉 Morning Brief
Qatar to boost electricity supply to Syria
The Qatar Fund for Development announced it will increase its electricity program for Syria by paying for Azerbaijani gas transported via Turkey. The power will be delivered to the Aleppo power plant and distributed across cities and neighborhoods, raising capacity to 800 megawatts per day to mitigate long daily blackouts in post‑Assad Syria.
