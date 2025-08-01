Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Palestinians mourn outside the morgue where bodies of people killed a day earlier while waiting for aid were brought, at the Al-Shifa hospital morgue in Gaza City on July 31, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP.)

Live MIDDLE EAST

Witkoff arrives in Gaza, set to visit a GHF aid distribution center | LIVE

By Renee Davis, Muntasser Abdallah, Sarah ABDALLAH, 01 August 2025 11h59

What you need to know

Israeli strikes in South Lebanon on Thursday night killed at least two people.

Trump "expressed his dissatisfaction and disagreement with the leaders of France, the UK, and Canada" over their recognition of a Palestinian state.

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage held in Gaza.

Slovenia to ban arms trade with Israel.

Qatar to increase electricity supply to Syria.

11:59 Beirut Time

The number of people killed near an aid distribution site in Khan Younis has risen to seven

At least seven aid seekers were killed by Israeli gunfire near a food distribution point south of Khan Younis, Al Jazeera Arabic reported, citing sources at Nasser Hospital.

10:53 Beirut Time

Suspension of Gaza evacuations to France amid investigation into student accused of antisemitism

France will suspend the evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza to its territory until the conclusion of an investigation into how a student accused of antisemitic remarks was allowed to enter, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced, according to AFP.

“No such operation, no evacuation of any kind, will take place until we have drawn the conclusions of this investigation,” Barrot said on Franceinfo.

10:53 Beirut Time

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived at the Morag corridor in the Gaza Strip, according to Haaretz. He is expected to later visit a GHF aid distribution center near Khan Younis.

10:52 Beirut Time

Two of the men killed in Thursday evening’s series of Israeli airstrikes in South Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley were Hezbollah fighters, the group confirmed. The first, Hassan Ghamlouch, will be buried in Jbaa, the second, Ali Hammoud, will be laid to rest in Kfar Melki.

According to our correspondent in the Bekaa, a third person, Hassan Horchi from Sohmor in West Beqaa, was also killed in the strikes. It was not immediately clear whether he was affiliated with Hezbollah.

10:20 Beirut Time

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza

The military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a video of a hostage, identified by his family as 21‑year‑old Israeli-German Rom Braslavski, taken on Oct. 7, 2023. In a six-minute clip, he speaks in Hebrew and urges the Israeli government to secure his release. The group noted they had lost contact with him over a week ago, implying the footage is older.

10:20 Beirut Time

Trump voices displeasure over plans to recognize Palestinian state

Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction and disagreement with the leaders of France, the UK, and Canada regarding plans to recognize a Palestinian state. His spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, argued such recognition rewards Hamas at a time when it remains the primary obstacle to a cease-fire and hostage release.

10:20 Beirut Time

Germany calls Gaza’s humanitarian crisis “beyond imagination”

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul urged Israel to allow a “fundamental improvement” in Gaza, calling the humanitarian situation “totally intolerable.” He described people—including children — dying of hunger, calling for immediate change.

10:19 Beirut Time

US envoy Witkoff to visit Gaza aid sites

Today, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit the Gaza Strip to inspect aid distribution centers and meet residents — a rare foreign diplomatic trip. He previously visited Gaza in January amid a ceasefire, before the Israeli offensive resumed on March 18. According to the White House, Witkoff and U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee will evaluate distribution methods and propose expanded food delivery plans.

10:19 Beirut Time

Israeli airstrikes kill two in South Lebanon’s Jezzine

On Thursday evening, the Israeli army carried out eight air raids on hills around Mahmoudieh, Jormok, and Aishieh in Jezzine district. Sources reported at least two fatalities, believed to be Hezbollah members.

10:19 Beirut Time

Slovenia bans arms trade with Israel

Slovenia announced it will ban all arms import, export, and transit to and from Israel, citing failures by the EU to take meaningful measures amid Gaza’s crisis. Ljubljana described the move as its duty to act responsibly, recognizing Palestine in June 2024.

10:18 Beirut Time

Welcome to our live coverage of Middle East events

From Gaza, where Israeli strikes continue across the enclave, hitting aid seekers, from Lebanon, where targeted attacks are ongoing, as well as developments in Iran and Syria.

Catch up on what you missed yesterday and what to look out for today by reading our 👉 Morning Brief

10:18 Beirut Time

Qatar to boost electricity supply to Syria

The Qatar Fund for Development announced it will increase its electricity program for Syria by paying for Azerbaijani gas transported via Turkey. The power will be delivered to the Aleppo power plant and distributed across cities and neighborhoods, raising capacity to 800 megawatts per day to mitigate long daily blackouts in post‑Assad Syria.

10:18 Beirut Time

