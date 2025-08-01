US envoy to visit Gaza, Israel carries out a series of strikes on south Lebanon and Bekaa: Everything you need to know this Friday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Friday, Aug. 1.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 01 August 2025 09:30
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Aug. 1, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Updates on U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Gaza while the enclave faces famine.Updates on the situation in Lebanon as the army celebrates its 80th anniversary amid a push to disarm Hezbollah. US envoy set to visit Gaza aid centers as Israeli attacks continue to kill aid seekers: U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel yesterday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza and stalled cease-fire talks as Israeli attacks on aid distribution centers and elsewhere across the enclave killed dozens of people. Witkoff, according to Israeli media Ynet, is also set to visit the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution centers, granted an Israeli monopoly on supplies from...
