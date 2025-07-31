Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SOUTH LEBANON

'Collaborator,' 'agent': In Rmeish, a blue and white painted sidewalk ignites social media

The municipal president said that the paint colors, which are the same as those on the Israeli flag, were chosen "in homage to the Virgin Mary."

L'OLJ / By Yara Sarkis, 31 July 2025 17:31

'Collaborator,' 'agent': In Rmeish, a blue and white painted sidewalk ignites social media

A sidewalk in Rmeish painted white and blue. (Photo taken from social media)

The painting of a sidewalk in blue and white in Rmeish (Bint Jbeil) sparked a fierce controversy on social media since Tuesday. Some users saw it as a supposed reference to the Israeli flag, going so far as to accuse the municipality of treason and collaboration with Israel, as Lebanon recovers from a devastating war with Israel.Contacted Thursday by L’Orient-Le Jour, Hanna al-Amil, president of the municipality of the village, which tends to support the Lebanese Forces and is opposed to Hezbollah, dismissed these accusations, stating that the initiative had "no political dimension," and was "purely religious." "These reactions are greatly exaggerated and this issue does not deserve all this commotion," he said. Read more At the border with Israel, the town of Rmeish stands alone According to him, blue...
The painting of a sidewalk in blue and white in Rmeish (Bint Jbeil) sparked a fierce controversy on social media since Tuesday. Some users saw it as a supposed reference to the Israeli flag, going so far as to accuse the municipality of treason and collaboration with Israel, as Lebanon recovers from a devastating war with Israel.Contacted Thursday by L'Orient-Le Jour, Hanna al-Amil, president of the municipality of the village, which tends to support the Lebanese Forces and is opposed to Hezbollah, dismissed these accusations, stating that the initiative had "no political dimension," and was "purely religious." "These reactions are greatly exaggerated and this issue does not deserve all this commotion," he said. Read more At the border with Israel, the town of Rmeish stands alone According to him, blue...
