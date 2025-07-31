Restoration of Qamar al-Sharqi crossing between Lebanon and Syria begins

BEIRUT — The restoration of the Qamar al-Sharqi bridge in the Wadi Khaled region between Lebanon and Syria has begun, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region.

This crossing was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, along with the Aboudieh and al-Arida crossings in the Akkar governorate, minutes before the cease-fire agreement in November 2024 that ended 13 months of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Technical teams from the Arz Company, commissioned by the Public Works Ministry, began the process of restoring the Qamar al-Sharqi bridge crossing between Lebanon and Syria.

L'Orient Today's correspondent added that Rabih al-Halabi, owner of Al-Arz Company, inspected the launching of the restoration work in the presence of the mayor of Mqaybleh, Abdulrazzaq al-Khaled.

The mayor stressed the importance and vitality of restoring the crossing, even if temporarily, until the completion of studies for the construction of a new replacement bridge over Nahr al-Kabir, to facilitate transport and relieve pressure on other border crossings.

Khaled said that the work is expected to be completed in approximately 15 days, after which the border authorities in Syria and Lebanon will give the formal green light to reopen the crossing, which will be reserved for pedestrians and small tourist cars only.

The Arida border crossing has also been temporarily restored and is witnessing active traffic between Lebanon and Syria.

Attention is now also focused on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Aboudieh–Dabbousieh crossing, which is one of the most important crossings in the north between Lebanon and Syria.