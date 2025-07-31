Damaged residential building collapses in south Lebanon

A residential building damaged by Israeli bombings in the village of Ain Baal (Sour) collapsed Thursday with no reported casualties, according to initial reports from L'Orient-Le Jour's correspondent in the region.

Work was underway near the building when it collapsed. The rubble crashed down onto an excavator, but its operator escaped unharmed.

This building had been severely damaged during the devastating 13-month war between Hezbollah and Israel, during which southern Lebanon suffered the brunt of the destruction. Despite the implementation of a cease-fire in November 2024, Israeli bombings have continued on an almost daily basis in the region, and the Israeli army still occupies five positions on the border.

The World Bank estimates the total bill for damages at $6.8 billion in areas affected by Israeli bombings, with economic losses amounting to $7.2 billion. These estimates cover the period from Oct. 8, 2023, when fighting began between the two parties, to Dec. 20, 2024.