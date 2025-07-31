Alleged tobacco smugglers open fire on Lebanese customs at Palestinian camp entrance near Sour

BEIRUT — A Lebanese customs patrol came under fire from alleged tobacco smugglers on Thursday afternoon at one of the side entrances to the al-Buss Palestinian refugee camp near the city of Sour, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region.

The customs patrol was raiding a location where shisha tobacco was allegedly being counterfeited when the gunfire took place.

The incident prompted the Lebanese Army to intervene and block the road to ensure the safety of passersby. The army also deployed reinforcements to the area and carried out raids.

The side entrance to the camp, where the incident took place, is located adjacent to the main road leading to the city of Sour.

While security incidents are often reported in other refugee camps, especially Ain al-Hilweh near Saida, armed clashes have rarely occurred inside or near the al-Buss camp.