Before resuming talks, Washington must agree to compensate Iran, Tehran demands

The United States should agree to compensate Iran for losses suffered during last month's war before any resumption of nuclear negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Financial Times, as Tehran takes a tougher stance and sets new conditions for resuming talks with the Trump administration.

"They must explain why they attacked us in the middle of negotiations, and they must guarantee that they will not repeat this [in potential future discussions,]" Araghchi emphasized during an interview in Tehran with the FT.

"They must also compensate [Iran for] the damages they have caused." According to the article, Araghchi and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff exchanged messages during and after the war, with the Iranian official insisting to his American counterpart on the need for a "win-win solution" to end the ongoing deadlock over Iran's nuclear program.

The main Iranian nuclear negotiator told the American daily that following Witkoff’s proposal to resume talks, Iran needed "concrete confidence-building measures" from the United States. According to the FT, these measures should include financial compensation, the details of which were not specified, as well as guarantees that an attack against Iran would not take place during negotiations.

Last month, the United States launched strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities that Washington considers part of a program aimed at developing nuclear weapons. Tehran says its nuclear program is strictly civilian. The White House and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on these remarks by the Iranian foreign minister.