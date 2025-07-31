Syrian foreign minister says he wants Russia 'by Syria's side'

The Syrian foreign minister asserted Thursday that his country wants Russia "by our side" during his first official visit to Moscow since the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad last December, with the Kremlin having been one of his main allies.

"This is a period full of challenges and threats. But it is also an opportunity to build a united and strong Syria. And, of course, we hope that Russia will be by our side on this path," said Minister Assaad al-Shaibani to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, according to a Russian translation of his remarks.

Russia was a major supporter of Bashar al-Assad, who sought refuge there after his fall. Russia came to his rescue in 2015 by intervening militarily in Syria, taking part in the brutal crackdown on rebels, notably by carrying out devastating airstrikes. However, the new Syrian leadership, firmly backed by the United States, has maintained ties with Russia.

During his visit, Shaibani is expected to discuss the fate of two military bases that Russia maintains and wishes to keep in Syria, the naval base in Tartus and the Hmeimim military airfield located on the coast. Sergei Lavrov said Thursday that Russia is "ready to provide the Syrian people with all possible assistance for post-conflict reconstruction."