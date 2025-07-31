Portugal to recognize Palestine in September; US announces sanctions against Palestinian Authority | LIVE

During a meeting in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Syria’s Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani said on Thursday that his country wants Russia 'by our side.'
“This is a time full of challenges and threats. But it is also an opportunity to build a united and strong Syria. And, of course, we want Russia to be by our side on this path,” Shaibani said, according to a Russian translation of his remarks.
He announced that Russia and Syria would “review” previously signed agreements between Moscow and Damascus and form a new intergovernmental commission. “It is clear that many agreements and contracts were concluded in very different circumstances over the past years,” Lavrov added during a joint press conference following the talks.
“We need friends, we need partners,” the Syrian foreign minister emphasized, expressing optimism about an “excellent” future for relations between Moscow and Damascus.
Barrot denounces 'bloodbath' caused by GHF aid distributions
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has denounced the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), saying its method of aid distribution in Gaza has led to a “bloodbath” and should be halted.
“I call for the cessation of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s activities — this militarized distribution of humanitarian aid that has caused a bloodbath in the queues for food in Gaza. It is scandalous, it is shameful, and it must stop,” Barrot told reporters following a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart in Nicosia.
The United States announces sanctions against the Palestinian Authority.
Portugal plans to recognize the State of Palestine in September
The Portuguese government will consult with the president and parliament regarding the recognition of the State of Palestine at the United Nations this September, Prime Minister Luís Montenegro’s office said in a statement carried by AFP.
“Portugal is considering the recognition of the State of Palestine, as part of a process that could be concluded during the high-level week of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, to be held in New York this coming September,” the statement said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, according to Haaretz, citing Netanyahu’s office.
Syrian Defense Minister Murhad Abou Qasra has also arrived in Moscow on an official visit, according to Syria’s state news agency SANA.
He is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart, Andrei Belousov, shortly after a meeting between Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani and Sergey Lavrov.
More than 100 Palestinians, including 91 aid seekers, killed in Gaza in the past 24 hours
At least 101 Palestinians, including 81 aid seekers, have been killed and 625 others injured in Israeli attacks, strikes, and shootings in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health in the enclave.
Since Oct. 7, 2023, a total of 60,239 Palestinians have been killed and 146,894 others injured in the Israeli offensive. Of these totals, 1,320 have been killed and 8,818 injured during food aid distributions.
Witkoff arrives in Israel
The Times of Israel newspaper, citing Hebrew-language media outlets, says U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff has landed in Israel for meetings on Gaza.
It said Israeli news site Ynet had reported that Witkoff is also expected to visit Gaza during his trip and will visit aid distribution sites run by the Israeli and United States-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
On Wednesday, U.S. officials said that Witkoff would meet with Israeli officials “to discuss next steps in addressing the situation in Gaza”.
Damascus seeks a 'fair relationship' with Moscow, says Syrian foreign minister
Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani told his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, that the new government in Damascus wants to establish a “fair relationship” with Moscow — a long-time ally of ousted former president Bashar al-Assad, who is currently in exile in Russia.
“There are many opportunities for a united and strong Syria, and we hope Russia will stand with us on this path,” Shaibani said during a joint press conference in Moscow, according to Reuters.
He added that Syria and Russia had agreed to reassess previously signed agreements between the two countries.
Israeli army announces end of 98th division operations in Northern Gaza
In a post on X, the Israeli army announced the end of its 98th Division's operations in northern Gaza, particularly in the areas of Shuja'iyya and Zeitoun. The military said it had carried out “intense battles,” destroyed “over 1,500 terrorist infrastructures,” and killed “dozens of fighters.” The division is now “preparing for new missions.”
Washington sanctions Iranian commercial fleet tied to regime leadership
The U.S. government announced a major new round of sanctions on Iran, targeting more than 50 individuals and entities, as well as over 50 vessels allegedly linked to the commercial fleet controlled by the son of Ali Shamkhani, a close adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) described this as its most significant Iran-related sanctions package since 2018, aimed at a fleet of oil tankers and container ships run by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani.
Separately, the U.S. State Department imposed sanctions on 20 entities and 10 vessels for their role in the trade and transport of Iranian oil and petrochemical products.
At least 11 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, including in displacement tents
Since midnight, Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 11 people, according to Al Jazeera.
Among the dead:
- A couple and their two children in their tent in Deir al-Balah
- Two people in another tent south of Gaza City
- Two Palestinians in tents in al-Mawassi, west of Khan Younis
- Three others killed in an airstrike on an apartment in al-Saftawi, Gaza City.
US senate rejects two bills to block arms sales to Israel
The U.S. Senate has voted down two resolutions that would have blocked arms sales to Israel, according to Reuters. The bills, introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders, were a response to the growing number of civilian casualties in Gaza.
- The first vote: 24 in favor, 73 against
- The second: 27 in favor, 70 against
- All supporting votes came from Democrats.
- Despite being rejected, the measures gained more support than similar ones in recent months, showing a shift in U.S. discourse. Still, bipartisan support for Israel remains strong, making such measures unlikely to pass.
South Lebanon: Israeli army carries out repeated night attacks on Aita al-Shaab
Overnight Wednesday to Thursday, the Israeli army carried out multiple attacks on Aita al-Shaab, in the Bint Jbeil district of South Lebanon, according to our correspondent.
- Around 10:00 p.m., a drone dropped two bombs near the village cemetery.
- After midnight, Israeli artillery strikes also hit the area.
- This morning, Israeli drones continue to fly over several areas in South Lebanon.
Canada plans to recognize the State of Palestine at the U.N. General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday.
He described the humanitarian suffering in Gaza as "intolerable" and said the move reflects Canada's long-standing support for a two-state solution.
"That possibility is eroding before our eyes," Carney warned.
Israel strongly condemned the announcement.
Washington imposes major sanctions on Iranian commercial fleet
The U.S. government announced a major round of sanctions against Iran, targeting over 50 individuals, entities, and ships linked to the commercial fleet reportedly run by the son of Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) called it the largest set of Iran-related sanctions since 2018.
- The targeted fleet includes oil tankers and cargo ships allegedly controlled by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani.
- The State Department also sanctioned 20 entities and 10 vessels involved in the trade and transport of Iranian oil and petrochemicals.
Welcome to our live updates on developments in the Middle East:
- In Gaza, where Israeli forces continue to strike across the enclave and fire on aid seekers.
- In Lebanon, where Israel is carrying out strikes and targeted assassinations.
- As well as in Iran and Syria.
