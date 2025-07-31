Portugal to recognize Palestine in September; US announces sanctions against Palestinian Authority | LIVE

During a meeting in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Syria’s Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani said on Thursday that his country wants Russia 'by our side.'

“This is a time full of challenges and threats. But it is also an opportunity to build a united and strong Syria. And, of course, we want Russia to be by our side on this path,” Shaibani said, according to a Russian translation of his remarks.

He announced that Russia and Syria would “review” previously signed agreements between Moscow and Damascus and form a new intergovernmental commission. “It is clear that many agreements and contracts were concluded in very different circumstances over the past years,” Lavrov added during a joint press conference following the talks.

“We need friends, we need partners,” the Syrian foreign minister emphasized, expressing optimism about an “excellent” future for relations between Moscow and Damascus.