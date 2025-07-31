Israeli far-right eyes Gaza settlements, Lebanon moves on Hezbollah arms as party chief holds firm: Everything you need to know this Thursday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Thursday, July 31.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 31 July 2025 09:30
Thursday, July 31, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:10:00 a.m.: Finance and Budget Committee meeting chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan to review the subcommittee's report and amendments on the banking sector reform draft law.11:00 a.m.: Speaker Nabih Berri has called a legislative plenary session to study and discuss the bills and proposed laws on the agenda. 11:00 a.m. Sit-in by the Committee for the Defense of Tenants' Rights in Lebanon, in front of Parliament.11:00 a.m.: Meeting of Sheikh Sami Abilmona, Druze spiritual leader, at the Druze Religious Council in Verdun.3:00 p.m.: Lebanese Communist Party, family, and friends of artist Ziad Rahbani, and Sawt Al Shaab Radio receive condolences at AUB Alumni Hall – Hamra (until 7:00 p.m.). Israeli...
