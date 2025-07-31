Israeli far-right eyes Gaza settlements, Lebanon moves on Hezbollah arms as party chief holds firm: Everything you need to know this Thursday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, July 31, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:10:00 a.m.: Finance and Budget Committee meeting chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan to review the subcommittee’s report and amendments on the banking sector reform draft law.11:00 a.m.: Speaker Nabih Berri has called a legislative plenary session to study and discuss the bills and proposed laws on the agenda. 11:00 a.m. Sit-in by the Committee for the Defense of Tenants’ Rights in Lebanon, in front of Parliament.11:00 a.m.: Meeting of Sheikh Sami Abilmona, Druze spiritual leader, at the Druze Religious Council in Verdun.3:00 p.m.: Lebanese Communist Party, family, and friends of artist Ziad Rahbani, and Sawt Al Shaab Radio receive condolences at AUB Alumni Hall – Hamra (until 7:00 p.m.). Israeli...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, July 31, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:10:00 a.m.: Finance and Budget Committee meeting chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan to review the subcommittee’s report and amendments on the banking sector reform draft law.11:00 a.m.: Speaker Nabih Berri has called a legislative plenary session to study and discuss the bills and proposed laws on the agenda. 11:00 a.m. Sit-in by the Committee for the Defense of Tenants’ Rights in Lebanon, in front of Parliament.11:00 a.m.: Meeting of Sheikh Sami Abilmona, Druze spiritual leader, at the Druze Religious Council in Verdun.3:00 p.m.: Lebanese Communist Party, family, and friends of artist Ziad Rahbani, and Sawt Al Shaab Radio receive condolences at AUB Alumni Hall – Hamra (until 7:00 p.m.)....

