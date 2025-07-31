UNIFIL's Western Sector Command detected 73 unexploded ordnance in last six months

BEIRUT — UNIFIL's Western Sector Command stated on Thursday that it detected 73 unexploded ordnance in Southern Lebanon and notified the Lebanese army about them over the past six months.

"Peacekeepers in the western sector have carried out activities aimed at reducing risks to the population, detecting and reporting 73 unexploded ordnance. The Lebanese Armed Forces [LAF] were immediately notified of each discovery, enabling their specialized units to intervene quickly and clear and secure potentially dangerous areas", the statement reads.

Hezbollah and Israel were engaged in a conflict from October 2023 until a cease-fire in November 2024. However, despite the agreement, the Israeli army still carries out airstrikes on a nearly-daily basis, mainly in Southern Lebanon.

"The safety and security of the civilian population in southern Lebanon remains an absolute priority for the Western Sector of UNIFIL, which continues to work with determination and in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701", the statement adds.

UNIFIL explained that “these operations are conducted independently or in coordination with the Lebanese Army, reflecting a shared commitment to protecting local communities and preventing incidents that could threaten the lives of civilians, especially children and farmers who are often exposed to hidden dangers on the ground.”

According to the statement, the cooperation between UNIFIL and the army has allowed for the "removal of potential threats and the return of parts of the land for safe use by the population.”

The statement also mentioned that the commander of the western sector of UNIFIL, Brigadier General Nicola Mandolesi, addressed the residents of southern Lebanon, saying: "It is important to remember that if you find any objects that look suspicious because of their shape, size, or materials, and that might be related to ammunition or explosive components, you should not touch or mess with them. These objects could be really dangerous. The Lebanese Army must be notified immediately so that explosives experts can intervene and ensure the safety of the area."

Several Israeli munitions landed on Lebanese territory without exploding during the 2023-2024 conflict, most of them in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut. In some instances, unexploded ordnance caused casualties, including among Lebanese army soldiers.

Some of the munitions date back to previous wars, including the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.