Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

JUSTICE

Judicial appointments on track for enactment

The Higher Judicial Council prepared a draft and sent it to Justice Minister Adel Nassar.

L'OLJ / By C.A., 30 July 2025 21:23

Lire cet article en Français
Judicial appointments on track for enactment

The president of the CSM, Souheil Abboud, during his speech at the Faculty of Law and Political Science of USJ. (Credit: Michel Sayegh)

The Higher Judicial Council on Wednesday signed a new round of judicial appointments and transfers affecting 524 judges and submitted the list to Justice Minister Adel Nassar. The move marks a concrete step toward the judicial reform long demanded by the international community and comes eight years after the last such appointments, made in 2017 under then-Justice Minister Salim Jreissati.In 2020, under former President Michel Aoun, the Council proposed a draft of appointments and transfers to then-Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm. However, Aoun rejected the proposal, arguing that judges from his political camp had not been treated fairly. Since then, the process has remained deadlocked, with only a few partial transfers carried out to temporarily fill positions left vacant by retiring judges. As a result, many judges have held two or...
The Higher Judicial Council on Wednesday signed a new round of judicial appointments and transfers affecting 524 judges and submitted the list to Justice Minister Adel Nassar. The move marks a concrete step toward the judicial reform long demanded by the international community and comes eight years after the last such appointments, made in 2017 under then-Justice Minister Salim Jreissati.In 2020, under former President Michel Aoun, the Council proposed a draft of appointments and transfers to then-Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm. However, Aoun rejected the proposal, arguing that judges from his political camp had not been treated fairly. Since then, the process has remained deadlocked, with only a few partial transfers carried out to temporarily fill positions left vacant by retiring judges. As a result, many judges have held two...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top