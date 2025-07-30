Judicial appointments on track for enactment

The president of the CSM, Souheil Abboud, during his speech at the Faculty of Law and Political Science of USJ. (Credit: Michel Sayegh)
The Higher Judicial Council on Wednesday signed a new round of judicial appointments and transfers affecting 524 judges and submitted the list to Justice Minister Adel Nassar. The move marks a concrete step toward the judicial reform long demanded by the international community and comes eight years after the last such appointments, made in 2017 under then-Justice Minister Salim Jreissati.In 2020, under former President Michel Aoun, the Council proposed a draft of appointments and transfers to then-Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm. However, Aoun rejected the proposal, arguing that judges from his political camp had not been treated fairly. Since then, the process has remained deadlocked, with only a few partial transfers carried out to temporarily fill positions left vacant by retiring judges. As a result, many judges have held two or...
The Higher Judicial Council on Wednesday signed a new round of judicial appointments and transfers affecting 524 judges and submitted the list to Justice Minister Adel Nassar. The move marks a concrete step toward the judicial reform long demanded by the international community and comes eight years after the last such appointments, made in 2017 under then-Justice Minister Salim Jreissati.In 2020, under former President Michel Aoun, the Council proposed a draft of appointments and transfers to then-Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm. However, Aoun rejected the proposal, arguing that judges from his political camp had not been treated fairly. Since then, the process has remained deadlocked, with only a few partial transfers carried out to temporarily fill positions left vacant by retiring judges. As a result, many judges have held two...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.