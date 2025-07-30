Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
IRAN, CHINA, AND THE U.S.

Iran wants to navigate away from American GPS

Iran's deputy minister of Telecommunications confirmed his country's wishes to instead adopt the Chinese Beidou satellite navigation system.

L'OLJ / By Thomas Duquesne, 30 July 2025 18:02

Lire cet article en Français
Iran wants to navigate away from American GPS

A protester wearing a mask representing U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a rally in solidarity with Palestinians to condemn Israel and the United States after Friday prayers in Tehran, on July 25, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

After 12 days of war with Israel, during which, in the last chapter, the U.S. became directly militarily involved, Iran is looking to establish its technological independence from the U.S.Ehsan Chitsaz, deputy minister of Telecommunications, told the national daily HamMihan in mid-July that Iran would eventually switch fully to the Chinese Beidou satellite navigation system, which it had partially adopted in 2015 to avoid dependence on the American Global Positioning System (GPS). The recent conflict with Tel Aviv in June has made the transition even more pressing for Tehran. By operating with Beidou, Iran hopes to secure easier access to the electronic chips used by this navigation system and to make it more complicated for hostile jamming efforts to disrupt any future attacks.GPS jammingThe GPS jamming was intended to decrease the...
