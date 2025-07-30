Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA WAR

Jordan's king says Gaza crisis worst in 'modern history'


AFP / 30 July 2025 17:27

Palestinians displaced from sl-Nuseirat refugee camp carry food parcels and other items they managed to obtain from a GHF humanitarian aid distribution point in the “Netzarim corridor” in central Gaza Strip on July 30, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

Jordan's King Abdullah II said Wednesday that the "humanitarian catastrophe" unfolding in the Gaza Strip was the worst in modern history.

"Gaza is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe that exceeds anything we have witnessed in modern history," the longtime Western ally said, adding that Jordan was in contact with international partners "to pressure for an end to the war," now in its 22nd month.

