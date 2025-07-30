Shiite cleric Ali Fadlallah calls to reinforce Palestinian internal unity

Shiite cleric Ali Fadlallah on Wednesday emphasized, during a meeting with a Hamas delegation led by its representative in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdel Hadi, the need to "reinforce Palestinian internal unity."

The cleric praised "the steadfastness, tenacity, and unwavering will of the Palestinian people in the face of massacres, the war of extermination, and the policy of starvation, displacement and blockade practiced against Gaza," according to remarks reported by local media. He also stressed "the need to reinforce Palestinian internal unity."

For his part, Abdel Hadi stated that "there is a plan to liquidate the Palestinian cause through the policy of blockade, starvation and extermination practiced against Gaza."

These comments come as the war between Israel and Hamas continues in Gaza, resulting in more than 60,000 deaths, according to a recent Palestinian source. In 2023, Hezbollah opened a front in support of Hamas, which led to a devastating war. Despite the cease-fire reached in November 2024 between Israel and the pro-Iranian Shiite party, the Israeli army continues to bomb southern Lebanon almost daily, and the Bekaa region occasionally, saying it is eliminating Hezbollah members.