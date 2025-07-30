Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DIPLOMACY

US envoy Witkoff expected in Israel


AFP / 30 July 2025 17:23

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff (R) and Jared Kushner await the arrival of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, on July 13, 2025. (Credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP)

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, is expected to visit Israel soon, a senior Israeli official told AFP on Wednesday.

The U.S. news site Axios reported that Witkoff would set off on Wednesday, but the Israeli official could not confirm this. 

Witkoff has been involved in indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza, which broke down last week when Israel and the U.S. recalled their delegations from talks in Doha.  

Netanyahu announced the following day that Israel, together with its U.S. allies, was "considering alternative options to bring our hostages home."

