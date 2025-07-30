US envoy Witkoff expected in Israel

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, is expected to visit Israel soon, a senior Israeli official told AFP on Wednesday.

The U.S. news site Axios reported that Witkoff would set off on Wednesday, but the Israeli official could not confirm this.

Witkoff has been involved in indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza, which broke down last week when Israel and the U.S. recalled their delegations from talks in Doha.

Netanyahu announced the following day that Israel, together with its U.S. allies, was "considering alternative options to bring our hostages home."