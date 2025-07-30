Public Works Ministry announces completion of Fidar bridge rehabilitation

The Public Works and Transport Ministry announced Wednesday in a statement, "the completion of maintenance and rehabilitation work on the expansion joint of the Fidar bridge [Jbeil]."

This statement comes within the framework of the "national plan for the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads and bridges in Lebanon," launched last May by the Ministry.

The work, which was "carried out at night to reduce the impact on traffic," was completed ahead of schedule, the Ministry specified, calling for "further cooperation for the upcoming work that will begin on the Ghazir bridge," according to the established timeline.

The Ministry also reaffirmed "its commitment ... to continue implementing bridge and road rehabilitation projects" effectively, "aiming to improve infrastructure and enhance the quality of travel," emphasizing that "the temporary inconvenience caused by construction sites serves the public interest and leads to lasting results."