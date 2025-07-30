Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
INTERVIEW

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber to L’Orient Le-Jour: Future budget will not include new taxes

“Do you want a deal with the IMF or not?” said the finance minister, taking aim at those calling for increased public spending without proposing the necessary revenues to offset it.

L'OLJ / By Mounir YOUNES, 30 July 2025 14:03

Lire cet article en Français
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber speaking at a press briefing. ANI file photo.

The Finance Ministry has begun preparatory work on the 2026 draft budget, alongside the development of a framework for the 2026-2029 financial and fiscal reform. Public administrations have been asked to submit their proposals by Aug. 8.In an interview with L’Orient-Le Jour, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber made it clear from the outset that the upcoming budget will include “no new taxes.” More importantly, he confirmed that the comprehensive tax reform repeatedly demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has once again been postponed.Lebanon’s tax system remains heavily reliant on indirect taxes — such as VAT, customs duties and levies on consumption and real estate transactions — which are applied uniformly, without accounting for income levels. In (similar) news Parliament approves series of exemptions for those affected by...
