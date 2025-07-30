Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
‘Night of the Museums’: Lebanon’s museums open for one night of free public access

 Lebanon’s museums opened their doors for a single summer night and people came, despite the wait, the heat and the traffic. 

L'Orient Today / By Rayanne TAWIL, 30 July 2025 12:02

‘Night of the Museums’: Lebanon’s museums open for one night of free public access

At 8:30, a projection illuminated the Roman columns of the National Museum’s facade, bringing Lebanon’s rich and layered history to life through a striking visual display. (Credit: Nicholas Frakes/ L'Orient Today)

By 6:30 PM, the sun still lingered in the sky, casting a golden wash over the stone pillars of the National Museum of Beirut.Already, a crowd had formed, families from across Lebanon, young students, elderly couples and children in scouts. One girl, Raya, came all the way from Tripoli. She eagerly stood in the heat, smiling. “It’s my first time,” she told me. “I hope they do this every year.”The buses lined up. Free for the public, press and visitors alike, they began filling up fast; two minutes was all it took. It wasn’t just a museum visit anymore; it felt like a concert. People rushed on board with anticipation thick in the air. A look at... What not to miss at the Night of the Museums Then, the traffic hit.Our press tour, meant to visit multiple museums, got caught in Beirut’s usual rhythm. The schedule crumbled. We circled the...
