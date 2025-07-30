‘Night of the Museums’: Lebanon’s museums open for one night of free public access

At 8:30, a projection illuminated the Roman columns of the National Museum’s facade, bringing Lebanon’s rich and layered history to life through a striking visual display. (Credit: Nicholas Frakes/ L'Orient Today)
By 6:30 PM, the sun still lingered in the sky, casting a golden wash over the stone pillars of the National Museum of Beirut.Already, a crowd had formed, families from across Lebanon, young students, elderly couples and children in scouts. One girl, Raya, came all the way from Tripoli. She eagerly stood in the heat, smiling. “It’s my first time,” she told me. “I hope they do this every year.”The buses lined up. Free for the public, press and visitors alike, they began filling up fast; two minutes was all it took. It wasn’t just a museum visit anymore; it felt like a concert. People rushed on board with anticipation thick in the air. A look at... What not to miss at the Night of the Museums Then, the traffic hit.Our press tour, meant to visit multiple museums, got caught in Beirut’s usual rhythm. The schedule crumbled. We circled the...
By 6:30 PM, the sun still lingered in the sky, casting a golden wash over the stone pillars of the National Museum of Beirut.Already, a crowd had formed, families from across Lebanon, young students, elderly couples and children in scouts. One girl, Raya, came all the way from Tripoli. She eagerly stood in the heat, smiling. “It’s my first time,” she told me. “I hope they do this every year.”The buses lined up. Free for the public, press and visitors alike, they began filling up fast; two minutes was all it took. It wasn’t just a museum visit anymore; it felt like a concert. People rushed on board with anticipation thick in the air. A look at... What not to miss at the Night of the Museums Then, the traffic hit.Our press tour, meant to visit multiple museums, got caught in Beirut’s usual rhythm. The schedule crumbled....
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.