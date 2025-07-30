Israel is reportedly considering 'alternatives' to its ‘Gideon’s Chariots Operation’ in Gaza. | LIVE

France and 14 countries, including Canada and Australia, are calling on the international community to express their willingness to recognize a Palestinian state, according to the French Foreign Minister.
Israel reportedly considering 'alternatives' to Gideon’s Chariots Operation in Gaza
Israeli radio has reported that Israeli security organizations are exploring several "alternatives" to the military's “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” in Gaza, which they consider to have failed, particularly regarding the release of hostages still held in the enclave.
These alternatives include an “extreme option” involving territorial annexation, a total blockade of populated areas in Gaza, and a ban on all food aid. However, these plans remain "theoretical," according to a source cited by the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, pending progress in negotiations with Hamas.
'Getting clean water is a daily challenge' in Gaza, says UNRWA
The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) stated on X that in Gaza, "getting clean water is a daily challenge."
"Children stand in long lines under the sun; the crisis is worsening, and the world watches in silence," the agency added.
To understand the causes of this Israel-induced water crisis, see the analysis by Renee Davis.
Israeli drone currently flying over Beirut
An Israeli drone is currently flying over Beirut and its suburbs, particularly the Mansourieh area and southern Beirut, according to L’Orient Today and other local media outlets.
South Lebanon: Machine gun fire on Kfar Shuba
Israeli machine gun fire has reportedly targeted the outskirts of Kfar Shuba, in the Hasbaya district, as Israeli drones continue to fly over the entire South.
Naim Qassem to speak at 6:30 p.m. in tribute to Fouad Shukur
In the context of these ongoing Israeli violations and attacks, and debates over Hezbollah disarmament, Hezbollah’s deputy secretary-general Naim Qassem is scheduled to give a speech at 6:30 p.m. today to commemorate the first anniversary of the assassination of Fouad Shukur, a former military official of the group, killed on July 30 last year in an Israeli airstrike on southern Beirut.
French-led diplomatic appeal for recognition of Palestine
France and 14 other countries — including Canada and Australia — are calling on the international community to express their support for recognizing a Palestinian state, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has announced.
“In New York, with 14 other countries, France is issuing a collective appeal: we express our will to recognize the State of Palestine and invite those who haven’t done so to join us,” Barrot posted on X.
This “New York Appeal” was made following a ministerial conference at the U.N. focused on advancing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Welcome to our live coverage of developments in the Middle East — in Gaza, where the Israeli army continues its strikes across the enclave and has opened deadly fire on aid seekers, in Lebanon, where Israel is carrying out ongoing strikes and targeted killings, and also in Iran and Syria.
