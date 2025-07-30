Israel is reportedly considering 'alternatives' to its ‘Gideon’s Chariots Operation’ in Gaza. | LIVE

Israeli machine gun fire targeted the outskirts of Kfarshouba in southern Lebanon, while an Israeli drone flew over Beirut and its suburbs.

Naim Qassem will deliver a speech at 6:30 p.m. to commemorate the assassination of Fouad Chokor, a Hezbollah official killed a year ago in an Israeli strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

UNRWA has expressed concern over the lack of access to water in the Gaza Strip.