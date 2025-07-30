International meeting on Sudan conflict postponed, diplomatic sources say

A meeting on the war in Sudan involving the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt was postponed Tuesday after disagreement over the final joint statement, two diplomatic sources told AFP. The meeting, scheduled for this week in Washington, was canceled due to an 'unresolved disagreement' over the final joint statement, a diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"The United States circulated a draft that everyone accepted, including the United Arab Emirates, but Egypt did not accept the part stipulating that the transition period should not be controlled by any of the warring parties," added another source close to the negotiations.

"The United Arab Emirates inserted a last-minute change to exclude the presence of the army and the RSF in the future transitional process," added one of the sources questioned by AFP, describing this addition as "completely unacceptable."

Since April 2023, the war between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former ally Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has left tens of thousands dead, more than 14 million displaced, leading to the 'world's worst humanitarian crisis' according to the United Nations.