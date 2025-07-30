Washington repatriates minor from camp in northeast Syria

The United States announced Tuesday that it repatriated an American minor last week from a camp in northeast Syria.

"Our efforts have enabled this child, who has never known anything but life in the camps, to have a future free from the influence and dangers of terrorism from the Islamic State group," the State Department said in a statement.

According to Washington, "about 30,000 people from more than 70 countries" still live in two displacement camps in northeast Syria, most of whom are children under the age of 12. Since the defeat of ISIS in Syria more than five years ago, Kurdish forces have controlled several camps and prisons in the area, where tens of thousands of people suspected of links to the jihadist organization are held.

In February, the Kurdish administration announced, in coordination with the United Nations, its intention to empty the camps in the northeast of displaced Syrians and Iraqis, including suspected relatives of jihadists, by the end of 2025. Kurdish authorities have for several years been calling on countries to repatriate their nationals, but most have only allowed limited returns, citing security concerns.

"The only sustainable solution to the humanitarian and security crisis in these displacement camps in northeast Syria is for countries of origin to repatriate, rehabilitate, reintegrate, and, where appropriate, ensure accountability for their nationals," the State Department said.

Syria is governed by a coalition of Islamists who overthrew President Bashar Assad in December and took power after more than 13 years of a devastating civil war.