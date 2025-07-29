Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DIPLOMACY

Paris welcomes possible UK recognition of Palestine


By AFP, 29 July 2025 20:11

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot meets Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister of Palestine, in the Indonesian Lounge at the United Nations headquarters, on July 28, 2025, in New York. (Credit: John Lamparski/AFP.)

The possible upcoming recognition by the United Kingdom of a Palestinian state was welcomed Tuesday by the French foreign minister, who stated that "together (...) we are putting a stop to the endless cycle of violence and reopening the prospect of peace" in the region.

"The United Kingdom is today joining the momentum created by France for the recognition of the State of Palestine," Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X following the British announcement of recognition in September, if Israel does not make certain commitments. The announcement comes just days after Emmanuel Macron said that Paris would recognize Palestine in September.

