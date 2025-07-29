Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
UK carried out air drops of aid over Gaza


By AFP, 29 July 2025 20:02

UK carried out air drops of aid over Gaza

Humanitarian aid packages are airdropped over the Gaza Strip, as seen from Israel, July 29, 2025. (Credit: Amir Cohen.)

The United Kingdom carried out air drops of aid over the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, which is threatened by a "widespread famine" according to U.N. agencies, Downing Street announced.

The office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement that the "first British air drops of aid" took place on Tuesday, carrying "about half a million pounds of vital supplies."

