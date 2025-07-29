UK carried out air drops of aid over Gaza

The United Kingdom carried out air drops of aid over the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, which is threatened by a "widespread famine" according to U.N. agencies, Downing Street announced.
The office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement that the "first British air drops of aid" took place on Tuesday, carrying "about half a million pounds of vital supplies."
