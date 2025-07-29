Memorial plaque honoring late Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur inaugurated

BEIRUT — The municipality of Haret Hreik organized a ceremony Tuesday marking the first anniversary of the death of former Hezbollah military leader Fouad Shukur, unveiling a commemorative monument bearing his likeness.

Fouad Shukur, identified by the Israeli army as "Hezbollah's highest-ranking military official" and "Hassan Nasrallah's right-hand man," was killed in an Israeli strike on an apartment building in Beirut’s southern suburbs in July 2024. According to reports from the state-run National News Agency (NNA), the monument will be installed at the site of the strike.

The ceremony was attended by Hezbollah MPs Ali Ammar, Amine Chirri and Ibrahim Moussaoui, the vice president of Hezbollah's political council, former minister Mahmoud Comati, the president of the union of municipalities in southern Beirut's suburbs, engineer Mohammad Daghmach, religious figures, heads and members of municipal councils, as well as Shukur's family.

Speaking on this occasion, Comati praised "the dignity and honor of the Hezbollah leaders and resistance fighters," warning that "the real danger today is the very existence of Lebanon as a nation." He stated: "We have no other choice but to be united and to gather all our forces and capabilities to protect our country alongside the Lebanese Army." Concluding, he affirmed that "no one will be able to put an end to the resistance."

For his part, Haret Hreik’s vice president, Sadek Slim, described the commemorative monument as "a modest sign of loyalty to an exceptional man," who represents "all the martyrs who fell in this sacred battle to defend the land and honor."

Hezbollah launched its first attack on Israel from Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, the day after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, saying it was opening a "support front" with Hamas. The conflict between Lebanon and Israel then escalated into open war between September and November 2024, during which Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and virtually the entire military command of Hezbollah were killed. After suffering heavy losses, the pro-Iranian group agreed to a cease-fire on Nov. 27, 2024.