Suspect arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in Lebanon

The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a child. The individual is reportedly of Syrian nationality and was arrested in the Nabaa district, in the outskirts of Beirut. The victim, a child about 7 years old, was taken to the hospital the same day, and the doctor's examination revealed that the child had been raped.

After receiving this information, ISF units carried out an on-site investigation and were able to identify and arrest the suspect, according to the statement. The accused admitted to all the charges during questioning and legal measures were taken against him on the instructions of the judge, the ISF said.

In their statement, the ISF also called on parents to remain vigilant, reminding them of the need "to pay attention to any change in [children's] behavior, to communicate, not to blame them, and above all, not to conceal the assault."