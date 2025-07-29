Gasoline and diesel prices down, domestic gas up

Fuel prices dropped Tuesday in Lebanon, while the price for domestic gas cylinders increased, according to the price list published by the Energy Ministry.
Here are the new rates:
- 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: LL 1,453,000 (-LL 3,000)
- 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: LL 1,496,000 (-LL 3,000)
- 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): LL 1,421,000 (-LL 5,000)
- Household gas cylinder: LL 1,073,000 (+LL 31,000)
- Kiloliter of fuel oil (used to power private electricity generators): $731.68 (-$2.68).
