PALESTINE

Hamas must surrender Gaza control, disarm: Palestinian PM


AFP / 29 July 2025 09:38

Members of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, attend the funeral of two fighters in Gaza City on Jan. 24, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP)

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said Monday that Hamas must disarm and give up control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority to restore security in the war-torn territory.

"Israel must withdraw completely from the Gaza Strip and Hamas must relinquish its control over the strip and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority," Mustafa said at a conference on the two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians at the United Nations in New York. 

