EU proposes halting Israel access to start-up funds over Gaza war

The European Commission on Monday proposed suspending Israel's access to EU funding for tech start-ups, as pressure increases over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The move by Brussels comes as a string of EU countries push for concrete steps against Israel in the face of growing fears of mass starvation in the war-ravaged territory.

"While Israel has announced a daily humanitarian pause in Gaza fighting ... the situation remains severe," the European Commission said in a statement.

"The proposed suspension is a targeted and reversible action," it said.

The suggestion to partially suspend Israel's involvement in the mammoth Horizon research programme will be discussed by the EU's 27 countries on Tuesday.

It would need the approval of the majority of member states to go into force.

The bloc has struggled to take action over the conflict in Gaza as it is split between staunch supporters of Israel and those more favorable to the Palestinians.

The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, this month put forward a raft of options to punish Israel after it was found guilty of breaching a cooperation deal with the EU on human rights grounds.

Brussels also said it had struck a deal with Israel to increase aid access to Gaza.

While the EU says Israel has taken steps to implement some of the promises on stepping up aid, it still has to do much more.

Partially suspending Horizon access is one of the more limited moves that Brussels could take.

But diplomats and officials say the move is a first step to signal to Israel that the bloc is willing to take action unless the situation in Gaza improves.

Brussels said the proposal would mean halting access to funding for Israeli start-ups involved in fields including drone technology, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

In 2024, Israel ranked among the top three countries in terms of the number of companies vying for funding, alongside Germany and France.

With Gaza's population of more than two million facing famine and malnutrition, Israel bowed to international pressure at the weekend and announced a daily "tactical pause" in fighting in some areas.

Truckloads of food reached hungry Gazans on Monday after Israel promised to open secure aid routes, but humanitarian agencies warned vast amounts more were needed to stave off starvation.