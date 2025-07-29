Putin stresses Syrian 'territorial integrity' in call with Netanyahu

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday stressed Syria's territorial integrity in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after sectarian violence in southern Syria prompted Israeli intervention, the Kremlin said.

Israel launched strikes this month on Damascus and Druze-majority Sweida province, saying it was acting both in support of the religious minority and to enforce its demands for a demilitarised southern Syria.

Putin "emphasised the importance of supporting the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Syria, said a Kremlin statement.

The Russian leader added that the political stability in the country must be achieved through respect for "all ethnic and religious groups' interests."

He also offered, during the call, to mediate in talks on Iran's nuclear program.

Russia, a close ally of Syria's former long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad, who reportedly fled to Moscow with his family, still has two military bases in the country.

Russia is also close to Iran, having boosted military ties amid the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine.

But Moscow also strives for good relations with Israel, home to a large Russian-born community.