Houthis release video of crew members from attacked ship

The Houthi rebels of Yemen on Monday released footage they said showed crew members from the "Eternity C" merchant vessel, which they attacked and sank in the Red Sea in early July.

In a statement, the Houthis claimed that "11 crew members were rescued at sea, including two injured. One body, found aboard the vessel before it sank, was transported to the morgue."

At the time, the United States accused the Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels of kidnapping "several" crew members from the Liberian-flagged Eternity C, while the rebels said they had rescued the crew and placed them in a "safe location."

The Houthis also announced Monday, through their military spokesperson, that they would now target any vessel suspected of having ties to Israeli ports, regardless of its nationality, in what they described as the "fourth phase" of their operations since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.