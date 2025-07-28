At least 77 Palestinians killed Monday by the Israeli army

At least 77 people were killed Monday in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources cited by al Jazeera, despite the "tactical pause" in operations in several areas of the Palestinian enclave announced by the Israeli army on Sunday.

The victims include 31 people who were waiting for humanitarian aid near GHF distribution centers, which are supported by the United States and Israel.

Since the start of the Israeli offensive on Gaza, at least 59,921 Palestinians have been killed and 145,233 injured, according to the latest official figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ministry added Monday that 14 new deaths caused by famine had been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians who have died of hunger or malnutrition to 147, including 88 children, since October 2023.

Local authorities and several experts believe the real death toll is much higher, especially since the thousands of bodies of people still missing and buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings are not included in the official figures from Gaza authorities.