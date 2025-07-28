A weekend in Oakenfest’s alternative music village

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Under the oak trees of Lehfed, in the mountains of the Jbeil district, the alternative music festival Oakenfest asks the question, “What if instead of going home after a concert, you had a massive sleepover with everyone there?”That was founder Elsa Saade’s vision in 2013, at just 21 years old, organically born out of the annual camping trip she used to host for her university friends on her family’s land. “A friend of mine asked me if I could invite a musician, and then one musician became eight and then we added a stage and lighting,” explained Saade, recounting how year after year she and her friends transformed a summer get-together into a must-attend event in the alternative scene’s calendar. The result: Lebanon’s only annual camping music festival, with its original “identity of intimacy,” organized by the same group of close...

Under the oak trees of Lehfed, in the mountains of the Jbeil district, the alternative music festival Oakenfest asks the question, “What if instead of going home after a concert, you had a massive sleepover with everyone there?”That was founder Elsa Saade’s vision in 2013, at just 21 years old, organically born out of the annual camping trip she used to host for her university friends on her family’s land. “A friend of mine asked me if I could invite a musician, and then one musician became eight and then we added a stage and lighting,” explained Saade, recounting how year after year she and her friends transformed a summer get-together into a must-attend event in the alternative scene’s calendar. The result: Lebanon’s only annual camping music festival, with its original “identity of intimacy,” organized by the...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in