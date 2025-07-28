Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

At least 98 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in the past 24 hours despite 'tactical pause'


By AFP, 28 July 2025 17:45

A Palestinian man carrying the body of a relative killed by an Israeli airstrike in the al-Mawassi humanitarian zone, near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 28, 2025. (Credit: AFP.)

In its daily report, Gaza's Health Ministry announced that at least 98 Palestinians have been killed and 382 injured over the past 24 hours, including 55 since dawn on Monday morning, even as the Israeli army had stated the previous day it would implement a "tactical pause" in operations in several regions of the besieged enclave.

The report specifies that 25 people were killed and at least 237 injured during aid distributions near centers operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which is supported by the United States and Israel. The report also notes that two additional bodies were found under rubble, previously killed in Israeli attacks. Approximately 1,157 people have been killed and 7,758 injured while trying to access humanitarian aid since GHF distributions began in May.

Additionally, 14 new deaths caused by famine were recorded over the same period by the Health Ministry, bringing the total number of Palestinians who have died from hunger or malnutrition to 147, including 88 children, since the war began in October 2023.

This brings the overall death toll since the start of hostilities to at least 59,921 killed and 145,233 injured, according to Gaza authorities.

