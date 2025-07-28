Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Trump says Putin now has 10-12 days to end Ukraine war


AFP / By AFP, 28 July 2025 16:56

U.S. President Donald Trump meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria, on the day of a bilateral meeting at the Trump Turnberry resort in Turnberry, Scotland, United Kingdom, July 28, 2025. (Credit: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

US President Donald Trump said Monday he would set Russian President Vladimir Putin a new deadline of "10 or 12" days to end the war in Ukraine.

"I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today. There's no reason in waiting, we just don't see any progress being made," Trump told reporters as he met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

