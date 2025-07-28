Trump says Putin now has 10-12 days to end Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump said Monday he would set Russian President Vladimir Putin a new deadline of "10 or 12" days to end the war in Ukraine.
"I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today. There's no reason in waiting, we just don't see any progress being made," Trump told reporters as he met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
