Trump announces 'food distribution centers'

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will set up "food centers" in Gaza, adding that there were signs of a "real famine" in the Palestinian territory.
"We will set up food centers where people can come in freely — without limits. We will not have fences," he told reporters in Scotland, where he was meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
