GAZA

Trump announces 'food distribution centers'


By AFP, 28 July 2025 16:52

Trump announces 'food distribution centers'

An image provided by the United Arab Emirates News Agency (WAM) on July 28, 2025, shows trucks carrying humanitarian aid, provided by UAE AID, waiting to be allowed to cross the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip. (Credit: WAM/AFP.)

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will set up "food centers" in Gaza, adding that there were signs of a "real famine" in the Palestinian territory.

"We will set up food centers where people can come in freely — without limits. We will not have fences," he told reporters in Scotland, where he was meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

