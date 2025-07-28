Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SOUTH LEBANON

Israeli drone drops stun grenade on Ramieh


By L'Orient Today staff, 28 July 2025 16:47

Israeli drone drops stun grenade on Ramieh

The Israeli military position "Radar," seen from the Lebanese village of Chebaa on July 23, 2025, in the Hasbaya district. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L’Orient Today.)

SOUTH LEBANON — An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade Monday afternoon on the village of Ramieh (Bint Jbeil district), where Israeli soldiers carried out sweeping operations using machine guns.

These movements by Israeli troops, who infiltrate almost daily into border villages from the five positions they still occupy on Lebanese territory, also affected the area around Yaroun (Bint Jbeil district).

The day in South Lebanon had until then was relatively calm. On Monday morning, Israeli drones flew over several regions of the Bekaa, including the city of Baalbeck and the western sector of the plain.

