Israeli drone drops stun grenade on Ramieh

SOUTH LEBANON — An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade Monday afternoon on the village of Ramieh (Bint Jbeil district), where Israeli soldiers carried out sweeping operations using machine guns.

These movements by Israeli troops, who infiltrate almost daily into border villages from the five positions they still occupy on Lebanese territory, also affected the area around Yaroun (Bint Jbeil district).

The day in South Lebanon had until then was relatively calm. On Monday morning, Israeli drones flew over several regions of the Bekaa, including the city of Baalbeck and the western sector of the plain.