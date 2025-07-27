Leaflets dropped by Israeli helicopter during funeral of Amal official

SOUTH LEBANON — An Israeli helicopter dropped leaflets during the funeral of a local official from the Amal movement held Sunday in the border town of Mais el-Jabal (Marjayoun).

The funeral for the deceased, Mohammad Zeib Hamdan, who died of natural causes, took place in the presence of several other figures from the Shiite movement, including Hassan Kabalan, a member of Amal's political bureau, MP Achraf Beydoun, and prominent religious figures.

During the ceremony, which was also attended by local villagers, an Israeli helicopter dropped pieces of paper resembling receipts and bank transfers from several years ago, bearing various names, according to our correspondent. The Lebanese security forces have opened an investigation to clarify the nature and origin of these documents.

Meanwhile, on other leaflets dropped Sunday in Kfar Kila (Marjayoun), an image shows an excavator working among the rubble of a destroyed building, with a yellow Hezbollah flag visible and a geographic location marked. "This tractor works for Hezbollah, which continues to threaten and endanger the region. There is no economic benefit to be gained from shady dealings with Hezbollah," the document reads.

Additionally, the Israeli army claimed that the two Hezbollah fighters killed Saturday night in an airstrike on the village of Debaal (Sour) were members of the al-Radwan force, the pro-Iranian militia's elite unit. "The air force attacked the Dbaal area in southern Lebanon and killed Mohammad Haidar Abboud, operations officer of the al-Radwan force battalion, as well as an artillery member (Ali el-Ali, editor's note)," it said in a statement.