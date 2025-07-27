Katz threatens Khamenei, says he could be directly targeted if new threats against Israel occur

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a warning to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a tour of the Israeli army’s Ramon air base. “If you continue to threaten Israel, our long arm will reach Tehran again, with even more force. And this time, it will be you personally,” he said, according to Haaretz. The minister added: “Don’t make threats, or you will face the consequences.” On July 16, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had said that Tehran was ready to respond to any new military attack and capable of dealing “a harder blow” to its adversaries than during last June’s 12-day war. “The fact that our nation is ready to confront the power of the United States and their lapdog, the Zionist regime [Israel,] is highly commendable,” the Iranian supreme leader said, in remarks reported by state television. Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a warning to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a tour of the Israeli army’s Ramon air base. “If you continue to threaten Israel, our long arm will reach Tehran again, with even more force. And this time, it will be you personally,” he said, according to Haaretz. The minister added: “Don’t make threats, or you will face the consequences.”On July 16, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had said that Tehran was ready to respond to any new military attack and capable of dealing “a harder blow” to its adversaries than during last June’s 12-day war. “The fact that our nation is ready to confront the power of the United States and their lapdog, the Zionist regime [Israel,] is highly commendable,” the Iranian supreme leader said, in remarks reported by state television....

